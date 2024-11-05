Shams Charania breaks down Joel Embiid's three-game suspension stemming from his altercation with a member of the media. (1:43)

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will be suspended for three games without pay for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes after Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA announced Tuesday.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement announcing the suspension. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

The suspension will span the 76ers' next three games: Wednesday against the LA Clippers, Friday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers and Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Embiid is set to return and make his season debut next Tuesday in Philadelphia against the New York Knicks in the 76ers' opening game of NBA Cup action.

The suspension comes in the wake of an incident Saturday night in which Embiid shoved Hayes after taking issue with his recent column that mentioned Embiid's son and late brother -- both named Arthur -- while questioning Embiid's professionalism and effort to stay in shape.

"The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I'm going to do to you and I'm going to have to ... live with the consequences," Embiid said to Hayes during the confrontation.

Hayes offered an apology for the comments, which were eventually removed from the column, but Embiid rejected it.

Embiid later said he doesn't care what reporters say. "But you do," Hayes answered. Embiid pushed Hayes afterward while the team's public relations chief got between them.

Embiid has yet to play this season because of ongoing issues with his left knee, which he had surgery on last season and limited his play during a first-round loss to the Knicks in the postseason. He is on Philadelphia's West Coast road trip, which the 76ers opened Monday with a 118-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Paul George's debut with the franchise.

Embiid will lose $1,063,778 in pay during the suspension, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.