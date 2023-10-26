Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed on a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Carlisle, who recorded his 897th career win Wednesday in Indiana's victory against the Washington Wizards, returned to the Pacers in 2021 as coach and now solidifies himself as the franchise leader of the organization's rebuild around All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

In his second run with the Pacers, Carlisle has taken on a significant organizational leadership role with president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and general manager Chad Buchanan.

"It goes without saying that Coach Carlisle is one of the most creative and successful coaches in the history of the league, so there was never a question that he continues to be the right person to lead our team," Pritchard said in a statement. "His ties to this organization and community run deep, his guidance and leadership are invaluable to our players and staff, and we're looking forward to working together for years to come as we build something special for our fans."

Carlisle, 63, rejoined the Pacers -- where he coached from 2003 to 2007 -- after 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. He won an NBA championship in 2011 with Dallas and also is the longtime president of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

The Pacers defeated the Wizards 143-120 on Wednesday to open the season.