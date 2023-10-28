Open Extended Reactions

The Phoenix Suns' new backcourt will be missing in action yet again as Devin Booker was ruled out of Saturday night's home opener against the Utah Jazz with an ankle injury.

It is the second consecutive game Booker will miss after he scored 32 points in a season-opening 108-104 victory against the Golden State Warriors. Booker missed Thursday's 100-95 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers when Phoenix struggled to score in the fourth quarter.

New Suns guard Bradley Beal already had been ruled out of Sunday's game because of a back injury and has yet to make his Phoenix debut after he was acquired in an offseason trade from the Washington Wizards.

Booker, 26, averaged 32.0 points last season and has averaged 24.0 points over his first nine NBA seasons in 531 games (506 starts), all with the Suns. The three-time All-Star has averaged 4.8 assists in his career after he registered 8.0 last season.