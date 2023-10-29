Open Extended Reactions

Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his 19-season career Sunday as the Golden State Warriors faced the Houston Rockets.

He entered the game for Andrew Wiggins at the 6:58 mark in the first quarter.

Paul had started 1,365 career games, which includes the playoffs and the regular season. Since 1970-71, that's the most consecutive starts to begin a career prior to coming off the bench for the first time, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Paul's sixth-man role comes as Draymond Green (ankle) made his season debut on Sunday after missing the Warriors' first two regular-season games.

Last week, a team source told ESPN that regardless of if Paul was a starter or a reserve, he'd play most of his minutes with the second unit.

"[He brings] stabilization," Green said on Saturday. "We got somebody else to control the game and I think that's huge for us ... where we want to get is that [the second unit is] running the same thing as the first unit is running ... but that second unit is going to be great."