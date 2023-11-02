Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies announced the signing of veteran center Bismack Biyombo on Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed but The Athletic reported it was a one-year, $5 million deal with $1 million guaranteed.

Biyombo, 31, has played in 799 games (324 starts) with four teams since he was drafted seventh overall in 2011.

He owns career averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-15, 2018-21), Toronto Raptors (2015-16), Orlando Magic (2016-18) and Phoenix Suns (2021-23).