Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has a groin strain and will miss at least the next two games, the team announced on Tuesday.

Rozier suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Indiana Pacers. He went down in pain while handling the ball and had to be helped off the court.

An MRI confirmed Rozier suffered a left adductor strain. He did not play Sunday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Hornets host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday then travel to Washington for an In-Season Tournament game on Friday. They next play in New York against the Knicks on Sunday.

Rozier, 29, is averaging 22 points and 5 assists per game this season.