NEW YORK -- Bam Adebayo had the first 20-rebound triple-double in Miami Heat history. Until he didn't.

The NBA, which reviews every stat from every game and often makes changes during and even after contests, took away one of the rebounds Adebayo was credited with in Miami's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

That means Adebayo's final line was 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. Still a triple-double, the sixth of his regular-season career and seventh when including playoff games -- just not one of the 20-rebound variety.

The only other player in Heat history to grab 19 rebounds as part of a triple-double was Lamar Odom, who had 30 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists in Miami's 102-96 win over Sacramento on March 6, 2004.