SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night after picking up two technical fouls.

It was Green's first ejection of the season and 17th of his career (including regular season and playoffs), the most among active players.

With 6:23 to go in the third quarter and the Warriors trailing by 10, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell seemingly charged at Green and intentionally shoved him. On the previous play, Green stripped Mitchell of the ball as the two went tumbling to the floor.

After Mitchell's retaliatory push, Green stood in Mitchell's face as a referee tried to intervene. The two were separated but continued to jar at one another as the officials went to review the play to see if Mitchell's foul should be deemed flagrant. They continued to go back and forth during the review, with team security keeping one hand on Green at all times.

The referees decided Mitchell's push was a common foul, but they found that Green made contact with the Cleveland guard after he stripped him of the ball and assessed him a technical foul.

It was Green's second T of the night. The initial one came in the first quarter after arguing with a ref.

Green finished the night with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting (including 2-of-3 from 3-point range), five rebounds and four assists.