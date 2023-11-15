Jay Williams and Marcus Spears react to the Clippers' early struggles with James Harden on the team. (2:15)

Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the LA Clippers once he clears waivers, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Theis is expected to clear waivers Friday and can join a Clippers team that is reeling with six straight losses since the acquisition of James Harden.

Theis will address the Clippers' need for frontcourt size as they await the return of backup center Mason Plumlee from a sprained MCL in his right knee. Theis had $7.8 million left on his $9.1 million contract with the Pacers, and will sign a prorated veteran minimum of $2.1 million, sources said.

The Clippers will have 15 guaranteed roster spots, including two-way guard Josh Primo signing a standard NBA contract through 2024-2025, according to sources.

Theis, 31, appeared in one game this season for the Pacers, falling out of the frontcourt rotation on a young team playing at a high tempo. He has averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over parts of seven seasons with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Pacers.

Theis' best postseason run came with the Celtics in 2020 when he started 17 games and averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.