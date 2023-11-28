Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss multiple weeks with a right ankle sprain, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ball fractured the same ankle last season, but imaging revealed that this injury is only a sprain.

More evaluation will be needed to determine a more precise timeline for Ball's return.

The Hornets played the second half of Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic without Ball after he went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Ball, 22, fell on his right leg while attempting to make a layup. He had to be helped off the court.

Ball is averaging 24.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Hornets (5-10), who visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.