New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III plans to make his season debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Murphy, 23, has not played since undergoing surgery on the meniscus in his left knee in September following an injury at the team's practice facility. The Pelicans had set a return timeline of approximately 10 to 12 weeks after the surgery.

Murphy also indicated he was playing Friday on his social media accounts.

Last season, his second in the NBA, Murphy averaged 14.5 points on 40.6% 3-point shooting and 90.5% shooting from the free throw line, while starting 65 games and playing in 79.