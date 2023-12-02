Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is not expected to play in Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat because of an illness, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton, 23, did not participate in the team's shootaround, and he was listed as questionable to play against the Heat because of an upper respiratory infection and a right knee bruise.

Haliburton, who made his first All-Star Game in 2023, is off to a strong start this season, averaging what would be career highs in points (27.0 PPG) and assists (11.8 APG). He scored a career-high 44 points on Thursday in a 142-132 loss to Miami.

His status looms for the Pacers ahead of their in-season tournament quarterfinal against the Boston Celtics on Monday.