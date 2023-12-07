Adrian Wojnarowski breaks down whether there is a trade market for the Bulls' Zach LaVine. (1:11)

CHICAGO -- Bulls guard Zach LaVine will miss an additional three to four weeks with right foot inflammation, the team announced Wednesday night following a 111-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

LaVine has been sidelined for the past three games with the foot injury and was initially scheduled to be reevaluated later this week.

Without LaVine on the floor, Chicago put together its first three-game winning streak of the season.

"I think it's given us a lot of confidence," Bulls guard Coby White said Wednesday. "Obviously with Zach out, being the caliber of player that he is, it allows for more opportunity. But you can't replace Zach LaVine. For us, we just try to do it as a collective to make up for what he does on the floor."

LaVine had been off to a slow start through his first 18 games, averaging 21.0 points on 44% shooting, both his lowest since joining the Bulls coming off ACL surgery in 2017-18. In his final game before getting injured, he scored two points in 24 minutes of a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, his third-lowest point total in a start in his career.

The Bulls matched season highs with 32 assists in consecutive wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans before beating the Hornets on Wednesday thanks to another all-around effort -- 29 points from DeMar DeRozan, 20 points from Nikola Vucevic and 19 points from White.

Chicago will travel to San Antonio on Friday looking for its first four-game winning streak since February 2022.