An MRI revealed that Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving sustained a right heel contusion, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Irving returned to Dallas to begin treatment and will not play in Monday's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. There is no timetable set for his return.

Sources said Irving is dealing with significant pain, but there was relief throughout the organization that he did not suffer a major injury as a result of teammate Dwight Powell's scary fall on Irving's foot during Friday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Irving, who is averaging 23.0 points and 5.2 assists per game this season, has been dealing with soreness in his right foot throughout the season. He has missed four games, including a home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last week.

The injury occurred after Irving was fouled on a drive to the basket with 3:51 left in the half. As Irving fell to the ground, Powell leaped for the loose ball and took an awkward fall backward, landing on Irving's foot.

Irving was in obvious pain and stayed on the ground for several minutes as concerned teammates gathered around him. He was able to get to his feet and shoot a pair of free throws, but then checked out of the game and headed for the locker room.

The Mavs ruled out his return a short time later.