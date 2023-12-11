Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is available to play Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, according to coach Frank Vogel.

Beal has played just three games this season as he has dealt with a back injury.

Acquired from the Washington Wizards in an offseason trade, Beal was expected to form a high-powered big three along with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix. But injuries to both Beal and Booker have prevented the trio of stars from all playing in a game together this season.

Booker missed eight games earlier in the season due to leg injuries. Durant has played in all but three games but is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.

The home game against the Warriors is the first of a back-to-back for the Suns, who host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.