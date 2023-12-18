Bradley Beal exits the Suns' matchup with the Knicks after coming down awkwardly on a jump shot. (0:54)

The Phoenix Suns will be without guard Bradley Beal for at least two weeks as he rehabs a right ankle sprain, the team announced Monday.

Beal will be reevaluated at the start of January.

Beal suffered the injury during the first quarter of Friday's loss to the New York Knicks after attempting a 3-pointer and landing on Donte DiVincenzo's foot.

Friday's game was just the sixth Beal has played all season as he has dealt with a lingering back injury. The Suns' star trio of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, formed when Phoenix acquired Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards this summer, has played just one game together this season.

The Suns, who next play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, are 14-12 on the season.