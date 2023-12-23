        <
        >

          Hawks' Jalen Johnson nears return after month out, sources say

          • Adrian Wojnarowski, Senior NBA InsiderDec 23, 2023, 05:58 PM
          After missing a month with a left wrist injury, there is optimism that Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson could return as soon as Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN.

          Johnson had been enjoying a breakout season for the Hawks, averaging career highs with 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 15 games before the injury. Johnson was recently cleared for a full contact return to practice.

          The Hawks are 4-9 without Johnson and 29th in defensive efficiency. Atlanta is 12-16 and 11th in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday.

          Johnson was the 20th overall pick out of Duke in the 2021 NBA draft.