Open Extended Reactions

After missing a month with a left wrist injury, there is optimism that Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson could return as soon as Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN.

Johnson had been enjoying a breakout season for the Hawks, averaging career highs with 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 15 games before the injury. Johnson was recently cleared for a full contact return to practice.

The Hawks are 4-9 without Johnson and 29th in defensive efficiency. Atlanta is 12-16 and 11th in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday.

Johnson was the 20th overall pick out of Duke in the 2021 NBA draft.