Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is away from the team after suffering lacerations to his face and hand from dog bites on Christmas Day, the team said Wednesday.

"Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers," the team said in a statement.

Gordon, 28, is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season, his 10th in the league.

The Nuggets next play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.