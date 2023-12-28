Open Extended Reactions

Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges was "not a fan" of the team's conservative approach against the Milwaukee Bucks, saying he didn't like the decision to severely limit his playing time.

Less than 24 hours after a hard-fought victory over the Detroit Pistons, the Nets rested three starters and barely played several other key players -- including Bridges -- in Wednesday's 144-122 home loss to the Bucks.

Bridges started the game and played the entire first quarter but did not play at all over the final 36 minutes. The six-year veteran played 40 minutes Tuesday against Detroit but told the New York Post that he "never" needs to rest.

"Didn't like the choice and whatever that was," Bridges told the Post. "But it's whatever. Definitely was not a fan."

The Nets announced Wednesday afternoon that starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson would be rested against the Bucks. Key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith, who played the entire fourth quarter Tuesday, also was ruled out later Wednesday.

Bridges and Cam Thomas, the Nets' leading scorer, both started the game, along with Royce O'Neale, Dennis Smith Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe. Thomas and O'Neale also did not reenter the game after the first quarter, as the Nets' rotation over the final three quarters featured a number of rookies and players on two-way contracts.

With the Nets returning from a five-game road trip before Christmas, finishing their second set of back-to-back games since and facing another four-game trip later this week, coach Jacque Vaughn cited the heavy workload when explaining the decision to rest the players, saying he would be putting them "in harm's way" if they didn't get a break.

Bettors spotted a potential edge early Wednesday when the Nets released their injury report announcing that Dinwiddie, Claxton and Johnson were out. Bridges was not listed on the injury report, and the over/under on his points (21.5), rebounds (4.5) and assists (3.5) were in line with expectations that he'd play a full game.

The over/under on Bridges' points at BetMGM opened at 21.5 and attracted lopsided action on the under. A spokesperson for BetMGM told ESPN that 83% of the bets on Bridges' points were on the under. FanDuel also reported the majority of the action on Bridges' points was on the under. Bridges finished with just six points.

A spokesman told ESPN that 83% of bets on Mikal Bridges' points prop at BetMGM (21.5) were on the under Wednesday. Bridges scored six points in the game. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn also mentioned Bridges' consecutive-games streak, which extended to 423 -- the longest active streak in the NBA.

"Let's be upfront and honest; he has a streak going on that he doesn't want to end," Vaughn said. "So that's understandable, but at the same time I treat each guy on an individual basis."

When informed of Vaughn's postgame comments about his streak, Bridges told the New York Post: "I guess for their purposes is why. But I'm healthy, so I [don't] see why I wouldn't play."

"The streak is, I guess, for everyone else to talk about," Bridges told the Post. "But I don't just get in there for the streak. I get in there to play the game and because I want to go out there and win. I don't go in there to just sub in, get the streak and whatever. I just want to play."

The Nets trailed 32-31 after the first quarter and, despite being short-handed, remained within striking distance until midway through the fourth quarter, when the Bucks closed out the game with a 28-16 run over the final 7:07.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the Nets for making the game "extremely tough for us," and Vaughn passionately denied treating the game like an exhibition contest.

"I have too much respect for the dudes that suit up and put their body on the line and the competition level to even mention the word 'exhibition,'" Vaughn said. "Any guy could have ended their career tonight by one play, and so I treat it as such."

ESPN's David Purdum and The Associated Press contributed to this report.