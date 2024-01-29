Open Extended Reactions

After missing 10 of Indiana's past 11 games with a hamstring injury, there's optimism that Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain on Jan. 8 and returned for one game -- Pascal Siakam's debut in Portland on Jan. 19 -- before sitting out four more games with the injury.

Haliburton, selected as a starter for the Eastern Conference All-Stars, has had a spectacular season. He's averaging 23.6 points and a league-leading 12.6 assists this season.

Despite Haliburton's run of missed games, the Pacers (27-20) have won three straight and are sixth in the East.