Mac McClung will defend his slam dunk contest title as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities on Feb. 17 in Indianapolis.

The NBA announced the participants Thursday for the dunk contest, the 3-point contest and the skills challenge.

McClung, who plays for the G League's Osceola Magic, will match dunks with Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, New York Knicks rookie forward Jacob Toppin and Miami Heat rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The eight participants in the 3-point contest include defending champ Damian Lillard. Battling the Bucks star will be Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Malik Beasley (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and 2022 contest winner Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Three teams will compete in the skills challenge. Team Top Picks features Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs). Team Pacers, representing the All-Star Game hosts, features Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. Team All-Stars is made up of Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Young (Hawks).

The festivities are held one day before the NBA All-Star Game.