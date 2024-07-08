Open Extended Reactions

Free agent Haywood Highsmith has agreed on a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, his agent, Jerry Dianis, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

The two years on the deal are fully guaranteed and include no options, Dianis told ESPN.

Highsmith, 27, went undrafted out of Wheeling University and had stints in the G League and overseas before landing a 10-day contract with the Heat in 2021 and then again in 2022. He eventually played his way into a multiyear deal with the team that just expired.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Highsmith played a career-high 20.7 minutes per game this past season, averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting nearly 40% from 3.

Highsmith had significant interest around the league but decided to stay with the franchise that developed him into an NBA player.

Miami has had a quiet offseason thus far and recently lost Caleb Martin to the Philadelphia 76ers.