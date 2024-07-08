Here are six of the best NBA free agents still available -- and which teams should sign them

Open Extended Reactions

With DeMar DeRozan landing in Sacramento and Caleb Martin becoming a Sixer this past weekend, much of the most significant free agent dust has settled on this NBA offseason.

Still, moves around the margins -- be it for a backup big or a reserve wing -- are often the ones that elevate good teams to great and great teams to champions.

So we looked at six of the top remaining free agents and examined where they'd fit best, including two on title contenders in the Eastern Conference and one on a fast-rising team in the West.