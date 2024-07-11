Check out Saddiq Bey's top plays of the 2023-24 season as he signs with the Washington Wizards. (1:58)

Free agent forward Saddiq Bey has agreed on a three-year, $20 million contract with the Washington Wizards, his agents, James Dunleavy and Jordan Gertler of Excel Basketball, told ESPN on Wednesday night.

Bey, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the Atlanta Hawks' season, returns to his hometown to join a Wizards franchise engaged in a full rebuild. Bey played high school basketball at the famed DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Washington can give Bey, 25, the time to fully heal the knee injury and now adds him to a core of young players.

Bey averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 63 games for the Hawks last season. He started his career with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him with the 19th pick in the 2020 NBA draft out of Villanova.

Bey landed with the Hawks in a trade deadline deal in 2023. For his career with the Pistons and Hawks, he has averaged 14.1 points.

Bey is one of nine players with at least 650 career made 3-pointers through his first four NBA seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He has ranked in the top 10 of made corner 3s in the past four years, per Second Spectrum tracking.