Take a look at Lindsey Harding's path to becoming an assistant coach on JJ Redick's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Sacramento Kings G League coach Lindsey Harding has agreed on a deal to become an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Harding -- the G League Coach of the Year for the Stockton Kings -- reconnects with coach JJ Redick to join his staff. Harding and Redick have a long history that dates back to her years as a player development coach with the Philadelphia 76ers and an All-American at Duke.

Harding joins Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks and Greg St. Jean on the Lakers bench this season.

Harding, 40, has made a steady climb onto the NBA bench after retiring from a nine-year WNBA playing career. Harding was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft. She reached the Western Conference finals in her one season in Stockton after working as a player development coach with the Sixers and Kings.

Harding interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets' head-coaching job that ultimately went to Charles Lee, sources said.