Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is nearing a return to practice this week but power forward Jonathan Kuminga will be out at least another two weeks.

Green has been cleared to rejoin parts of team practice this week after being out the past four games with a calf injury, the team said. Green has been doing light on-court work. He suffered the calf injury on Jan. 18 in the first three minutes of a win over Washington.

Kuminga has missed the past three weeks since suffering a sprained right ankle on Jan. 4 against Memphis. He has been out for 11 games. The Warriors said Kuminga is expected to begin light on-court individual workouts in the next week.

"He's not close to coming back," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Kuminga on Saturday. "He's on a bike just now. He's not been on the court in any other capacity other than just shooting stationary shots. So it's going to be some time."

The Warriors have been getting a little healthier as Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) and Gary Payton II (calf) recently return from injuries.