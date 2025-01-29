Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Lakers coach JJ Redick second-guessed his decision to insert rookie Bronny James into his rotation in Los Angeles' 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

"Maybe put him in a tough spot," Redick said after James went 0-for-5 with three turnovers in 15 minutes. "Flying up yesterday, nationally televised game in Philly and all that stuff. He didn't play well, but he's been playing great in the stay-ready games, and he's been playing great in the G [League]."

James was on assignment with the South Bay Lakers, L.A.'s G League affiliate, when the Lakers recalled him Monday to join them in the middle of their five-game road trip.

The Lakers' No. 55 pick in the second round in June, the eldest son of star LeBron James, had not played meaningful minutes for L.A. since opening night when the James family became the first father-son duo in NBA history to play in a game together.

With backup Gabe Vincent (left knee) sidelined the past two games, Redick gave Bronny a shot in the first quarter against Philadelphia with L.A. up 17-9.

"Just felt like on a back-to-back, just him giving us energy, I think, was the goal," Redick said. "I have confidence in him, but obviously didn't provide that at a high level."

The 6-foot-2 guard struggled immediately, with the Sixers' Tyrese Maxey (43 points) attacking him defensively to score and then turning it over on a bad pass to Anthony Davis on offense, leading to a transition dunk for Guerschon Yabusele.

"He's a fast guard," Bronny said of Maxey. "Amazing touch. Can shoot it. I was trying to stand my ground. Just trying to play as hard as I can and bring as much energy as I can. That's all."

He added that the call-up to the Lakers, a few days after scoring a season-high 31 points in the G League, caught him off guard.

"It just came out of nowhere, so I was always trying to stay ready to play and always keeping my mind right," he said.

Despite the rough night, Bronny still cited growth since opening night when he closed out the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves with his dad.

"I feel like I'm a whole lot more prepared now," he said. "Again, just coming out and staying ready after the G League stint and the season being down the road a little bit more, just staying ready. And coming in, playing smart."

LeBron said his son's growth will continue with more opportunities.

"Obviously, it's his first extensive minutes with us," LeBron said. "We had that first game where it was just a moment -- and that was a great moment. But tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big guys, be with the big club, and he's going to continue to use that and get better and better."