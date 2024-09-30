Bronny James breaks down what it was like defending his dad at the rim during a scrimmage before being interrupted by LeBron. (1:13)

NBA teams, assemble! The 2024-25 season is just weeks away, and all eyes can now turn toward opening night on Oct. 22.

It has been an eventful offseason that was capped by a blockbuster trade this weekend, with the New York Knicks acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns is the latest All-Star bound for a new team, a group that also includes Klay Thompson, Paul George and Chris Paul.

Oh, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have a familiar face as a new coach -- as well as a new teammate in Bronny James.

Before the real games begin, players and coaches from 28 teams gathered on Monday for media day ahead of training camp. The other two teams -- the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets -- held their media day activities last week prior to traveling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for a pair of preseason games.

In Denver, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (sporting a nifty goatee) spoke about getting the Nuggets back on top after an early playoff exit last season. As for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum said he is focused on bringing another title to Boston after an eventful summer that included a historic $315 million extension and an Olympic gold medal.

Our NBA insiders were on site Monday with the key teams that are primed to create plenty of buzz this season. Here's what caught their attention from media day.

Jump to a team:

Mavericks | Pistons | Warriors | Clippers | Lakers

Bucks | Timberwolves | Knicks | | Thunder | 76ers | Spurs

Mutombo's legacy remembered in Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. -- As the 76ers arrived to their practice facility Monday ahead of their quest to win the franchise's first championship in over 40 years and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2001, the news of Dikembe Mutombo's death rippled throughout the building.

It was one that hit home in Philadelphia. Mutombo was a midseason addition to that 2001 team who, alongside Allen Iverson, led the Sixers to the Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mutombo has a prominent place in African basketball history. The eight-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Fame inductee was also a role model and a hero for 76ers center Joel Embiid, a native of Cameroon.

"It's a sad day, especially for us Africans -- and really the whole world -- because other than what he's accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court," Embiid said of Mutombo on Monday. "He's one of the guys that I look up to, as far as having an impact, not just on the court but off the court. He's done a lot of great things. He did a lot of great things for a lot of people, so he was a role model of mine. It's a sad day."

play 1:42 Stephen A. reacts to the death of Dikembe Mutombo Stephen A. Smith reflects on the life and legacy of Dikembe Mutombo on and off the court.

Last week, Embiid was on a stage at the United Nations alongside Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri talking about potential growth opportunities in Africa -- something no one embodied more than Mutombo.

76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was pulled off the stage during his Monday news conference with coach Nick Nurse and was told about Mutombo's death by a team official. When he returned, tears were in his eyes as he spoke about what Mutombo meant to him personally, after working with the big man during his first season in charge of the Houston Rockets in 2007.

"There aren't many guys like him," Morey said. "Just a great human being. When I was a rookie GM in this league, my first chance in Houston, he was someone I went to all the time.

"His accomplishments on the court, we don't need to talk about too much. Just an amazing human being, what he did off the court for Africa. Rest in peace, Dikembe." -- Tim Bontemps

AD for 3, again? Redick wants to see better shots

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Ever since the 2020 playoffs in the Orlando bubble, where Anthony Davis shot 38.3% from 3 -- including the Game 2 winner in the Western Conference finals against Denver -- the Lakers big man has looked lost beyond the arc.

Former Lakers coach Darvin Ham recognized this and went into last season imploring Davis to take six 3s a game anyway, a philosophy that brought to mind a line from poet Robert Frost: "The only way round is through."

Davis didn't come anywhere near that figure, averaging 1.4 attempts from deep and only attempting six or more 3s in two of the 76 games he played.

New Lakers coach JJ Redick hasn't given up on Davis' deep ball, either. He's just using a more subtle approach: take what he can get instead of asking for too much, too soon.

play 2:43 LeBron looking to carry Olympics momentum into Lakers' season LeBron James talks to Dave McMenamin about his hopes for the Lakers' season and playing with his son Bronny.

"Obviously, we have one of the best shooters to ever play in our head coach [in Redick]," Davis said Monday. "He's been on me all summer about shooting 3s. Even the Olympics when I'd make a 3, he'd text me, 'That's what I want to see.' Things like that. So, for him, it's definitely going to be just shooting more 3s."

Davis has nowhere to go but up. Taking into account his regular-season stats since arriving in L.A. (so that hot streak during the bubble playoffs doesn't apply), Davis has been the league's second-worst volume 3-point shooter.

He shot 27.9% on all 3s in those five seasons, only ahead of Killian Hayes among players with 500 attempts or more in that span, according to ESPN Research.

Davis is also last in catch-and-shoot 3s in that time (28.7%) and last in wide-open 3-point attempts among players with at least 300 attempts since 2019-20 (29.6%), according to Second Spectrum.

Time will tell if a different coach encouraging Davis to hoist them up can make all the difference. -- Dave McMenamin

With KAT in the house, Knicks are 'unofficially' excited

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Knicks wing Josh Hart simply decided to lean all the way into the elephant in the room after a while.

With Karl-Anthony Towns -- the club's new (but still unofficial) star -- at the team's practice facility on Monday, Hart eventually spoke on how the pending trade would shake up the Eastern Conference race.

"It's definitely going to be tougher. A lot of teams made big moves this offseason. It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be a cakewalk," he said. "But we're extremely confident in what we have. Both officially and unofficially."

As he finished speaking, Hart smiled and looked over at the team's public relations official, as if to get clearance to say what's all but certain at this point: Towns is going to be a Knick.

play 0:32 Brunson jokes on Knicks' media day: 'Who's Karl?' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have some jokes among their reactions to the Knicks trading for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, key members of the club from last season, won't be.

Both realities figure to shake up the club in a number of ways, particularly on offense.

Nearly everyone -- from coach Tom Thibodeau to captain Jalen Brunson to Hart -- alluded to New York expecting to play a lot more 5-out offense this season with Towns as a stretch big.

Brunson, coming off a season in which he went on an offensive onslaught after benefitting from more space following the OG Anunoby trade, now figures to have even more room to break down opposing defenders. Thibodeau on Monday cited the team's top-10 rating in both offensive and defensive efficiency last season, saying he felt the club could be even better on both ends this campaign.

Hart and Brunson spent time talking about Randle and DiVincenzo, cycling between how integral they were to last season's 50-win team and how this is the difficult side of the business.

But with Towns and the added spacing he'll provide for the team's offense, the Knicks also clearly see the potential for a higher ceiling this season. -- Chris Herring

Edwards, Gobert brace for new era after KAT's trade

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves' media day got off to an awkward start when both coach Chris Finch and team president Tim Connelly refused to talk about the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks, even though hours earlier the former franchise anchor had posted a photo of himself in New York City.

"I can't comment on anything that's yet to happen," Connelly said.

But Towns' former teammates were not bashful about their sadness and the impact the loss will have on the franchise that will get Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle and a future first-round pick in exchange for the seven-footer who has made more than 40% of his 3-point attempts during his nine-year career.

"It was a big surprise," Rudy Gobert said. "It's not something anyone expected a few days before training camp. I'm still processing it. [Towns] is someone I have a lot of respect for. We had two years together, and I'm really grateful for the time that we spent together. From the time I got here, from day one, he embraced me. He did everything he could to help me be the best version of myself, on and off the court."

Gobert's somber tone was a sentiment that hovered over the team on Monday.

While Anthony Edwards has enjoyed the praise he has received as he potentially enters his superstardom phase -- Connelly said the team believes he can become one of the greatest players in NBA history -- he also said it's a difficult moment without his "brother."

"I feel like it's kind of weird to talk about it because he just got traded," Edwards said. "That's my dog, man. It wasn't like a one or two situation. It was we both were the one. We just played off of each other. So, I mean, I'm happy to be [whoever] they want me to be now, but [Towns and I] were just together, so it's hard." -- Myron Medcalf

Timberwolves media day: Wolves turn to Edwards in wake of Towns trade

Curry learns some French after iconic Olympic moment

SAN FRANCISCO -- Did Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry learn any French while he was in Paris for the Olympics?

"Nuit nuit," Curry said, a grin spreading across his face.

Curry vividly remembers his late-game dagger shot in Team USA's gold-medal-game win over France that prompted his infamous "night night" celebration. He recalled seeing LeBron James and Kevin Durant wide open and a clear double-team headed his way. But once Durant passed him the ball, Curry said his muscle memory took over.

"I see the two guys, but I'm already in rhythm," Curry said. "As long as I get it off, I know I'm going to make it."

As he shot it, Curry saw Durant and James with their hands up in a shrug position -- ready for a pass back to the weak side.

"But as soon as it went in, seeing Bron do the [night night] gesture, seeing the guys on the bench, KD threw his head back and was kind of in amazement," Curry said.

Draymond Green, who was in the stands at Paris' Bercy Arena, said his favorite part was watching Durant's and James' reactions to Curry's iconic shot. Green is used to his Golden State teammate's otherworldly shooting on the court, but it's not often that their opponents get to celebrate alongside the Warriors sharpshooter.

"What I appreciated most about it was watching the guys that don't get to play with him, their reactions to being on the same side as him," Green said of Curry.

International fans also got to experience Curry's magic shot in his first Olympics ever.

"Outside of America, I think everyone else takes the Olympics more seriously ... [European players] probably would rather win an Olympic gold medal, rather than win an NBA championship," Green said. "To see him on that stage where everyone else in the world is watching that thing and, like, that's the thing that you need to do in order to be this guy in our eyes."

Green likened Curry's performance during the Paris Games to that of Michael Jordan's play with the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

"Steph needed that," Green said. "We always say, you play on Team USA. The hard part is making the team. Once you make the team, you're going to win, so you're going to get a gold medal. He made that his moment in getting the gold medal. That was as special as anything I've ever seen him do." -- Kendra Andrews

Pop responds to France coach's interest with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- From the striking size difference between Victor Wembanyama and veteran point guard Chris Paul to coach Gregg Popovich's insistence on standing for his 14-minute new conference, the Spurs' media day featured plenty of notable sights.

But one small nugget gained traction Monday due to San Antonio's longtime appreciation of contributions from international players.

Former France men's basketball coach Vincent Collet, who led his team to a silver medal during the Paris Games, recently expressed interest in coaching in the NBA, particularly for Popovich and the Spurs.

"He's a good friend. He's a great coach," Popovich said. "And he's like many coaches in Europe: You don't have to be an American to coach in the NBA. It's sort of a little unintended prejudice, just like it used to be with players: 'Those guys can't play here. They won't adjust culturally. They don't play defense.' Whatever it was. Then we all started bringing them over and realized that was baloney.

"It's the same with the coaches. There are a bunch of coaches over there that could be doing as good or a better job than we're doing. Coach Collet is definitely in that category."

Throughout Popovich's tenure with the Spurs, the organization has gained a reputation for bringing both international players and coaches to San Antonio. The team currently features at least three international staffers in assistant Matt Nielsen (Australia) and athletic performance coaches Carlos Sosa Marin (Spain) and Guillaume Alquier (France).

"I haven't thought about it," Wembanyama said of the possibility of Collet joining the Spurs' staff, "but it would be cool." -- Michael C. Wright

Pistons want to join Lions, Tigers in the postseason

DETROIT -- Pistons star Cade Cunningham, fresh off signing a five-year, $224 million extension this offseason, has personal goals this campaign.

He wants to become an All-Star and an All-NBA player under new Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and Cunningham is drawing motivation from witnessing the recent success of the NFL's Detroit Lions and MLB's Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 this weekend, while the Lions, who are viewed as Super Bowl contenders after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season, hosted the Seattle Seahawks that evening on "Monday Night Football."

"It's a challenge that we definitely want to take on for sure," Cunningham said. "I was there at the game on Friday when the Tigers clinched, so watching that, I'm in the building watching how the stadium was reacting to that. It gave me chills.

"So, that's what we want to do for the Pistons fans, for the city, on the basketball side. We want to bring that same excitement and that same joy to the Pistons. It's a challenge that we're all excited to take on, and I'll be the head of that snake."

The Pistons have finished .500 or worse in eight consecutive seasons. That's in addition to going 16 campaigns in a row without a playoff win, the longest active drought in the NBA.

However, president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon is committed to revitalizing the franchise. Langdon visited the Lions' training camp over the summer, and he spoke with Lions general manager Brad Holmes. Langdon said he is hoping to emulate that same foundation while developing the current Pistons' identity.

"He's done some amazing things here that hopefully I can learn from," Langdon said of Holmes. -- Eric Woodyard

'Why not?': Kidd quips on Luka's defensive duties

DALLAS -- The Mavericks have been buzzing with anticipation since Klay Thompson decided to choose Dallas over the Lakers for his free agency destination.

But with 34-year-old sharpshooter replacing free agency departee Derrick Jones Jr. in the lineup, which Mavs starter will get the assignment of defending the opponents' primary perimeter scorers?

"Luka," coach Jason Kidd quipped. "Why not?"

play 0:52 Luka Doncic: I can't wait to play with Klay Thompson Luka Doncic explains how Klay Thompson's arrival can affect the way the Mavericks' offense works.

The anticipation is that power forward P.J. Washington will join Thompson, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and one of the lob-threat big men (Dereck Lively II is the favorite) in the Mavs' starting lineup. Dallas' best on-ball defenders (Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, Dante Exum) are expected to come off the bench.

If that's the case, Kidd said the primary defender role among the starters will be the responsibility of "a committee" based on matchups and depending on help within Dallas' scheme.

In all seriousness, Doncic could occasionally get some of those duties.

"There's going to be times where Luka's going to have to guard someone," Kidd said. "That's just part of being the best in the world. I don't think he's going to run from that."

Nor is Doncic shying away from expectations for the Mavs as a whole coming off an NBA Finals appearance.

"I love it, because that means we did something great," Doncic said. "I've been dealing with this since Real Madrid, so I'm used to it. But I think for the whole team, that should be used as motivation. People expect you to be good, and that's a good sign." -- Tim MacMahon

Mavericks media day: Luka, Kyrie feel Klay is the key to NBA Finals hopes

Real time? Dame ready for a reset this season

MILWAUKEE -- At this time last year, Damian Lillard's arrival to the Bucks was one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. His trade from the Portland Trail Blazers occurred near the start of training camp, and Lillard had reported to Milwaukee two days before that -- a move and a season he now calls a blur.

"When I look back at last year, I was just trying to get through the year," Lillard said Monday.

Lillard, an eight-time All-Star, averaged 24.3 points and seven assists while hitting some clutch shots for Milwaukee. Yet, he was far from the dominant force he had been in his first 11 seasons with Portland.

Now coming off a more normal offseason absent from trade speculation and with time to find a training routine -- including an intense workout session with former Navy SEAL David Goggins, with challenges such as 1,000 lunges and 700 pushups in 45 minutes -- Lillard is vowing to look like his usual self in 2024-25 season.

"My teammates, my coaches, they're going to get the real version of me," Lillard said Monday. "I know what type of year I had, and I know what type of summer I had and preparation I had."

The Bucks will be leaning heavily on the duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to help keep the team among the Eastern Conference contenders. However, the Bucks co-stars did not get an opportunity to meet together for an offseason workout after Lillard initially planned to visit Antetokounmpo in Greece after the season.

Antetokounmpo played in the Olympics then got married over the summer, so the timing never worked out.

Still, both Lillard and Antetokounmpo were touting increased chemistry on Monday, especially as compared to this point one year ago, when they had had only a phone conversation entering training camp.

"I definitely feel more on the same page with him now than I did last year," Lillard said of Antetokounmpo. -- Jamal Collier

Bucks media day: Giannis feels 'overlooked' after Christmas game snub

Harden on Clippers' style: It will 'involve a lot of me'

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- James Harden used one word to describe his mentality entering this season with the LA Clippers.

"Aggressive," Harden said. "Aggressive."

With Paul George now with the Philadelphia 76ers and Kawhi Leonard being held out of physical drills entering Clippers training camp due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, Harden will be relied on to set the early tone.

The point guard said his role will be clearer this season after arriving in a trade early last season and trying to fit in alongside Leonard, George and Russell Westbrook.

"We tried last year to where I'm trying to figure it out, guys, the roles," Harden said. "And it was kind of difficult when you got that high caliber of players or Hall of Famers and basically [playing similar or] the same position [with] everybody trying to figure the roles out. It was pretty difficult.

"But this year for me, I got a clear space on what I need to be doing."

Clippers coach Ty Lue said having an entire training camp with Harden will be extremely beneficial.

The Clippers saw how good Harden can be in the pick-and-roll, especially with big man Ivica Zubac. Harden averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season, and the Clippers would love to see more of his vintage playmaking and high-scoring nights.

"To myself, yeah -- that I am going to do it," Harden said as to whether he has something to prove that he can still play at a high level. "I don't really have too much to say about it. I am just going to go out there and do it.

"I am excited about having an opportunity to be who I am again."

Harden said the Clippers will figure out the best style of play to be successful but that it will have one key component.

"I am going to tell you one thing: It is definitely going to involve a lot of me," Harden said. "Not just because I can create a shot and get guys involved. There is always going to be talk. There was talk when I was in Houston when I was doing what I was doing: 'You can't win like that.'

"You just seen a guy last season make it to the Finals playing the same exact way that I play. So, there is a way. Your team has to be constructed very well, and you got to have a little bit of luck and make sure you are healthy." -- Ohm Youngmisuk

No title talk allowed for the West's top team

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder have the potential to be the league's best defensive team this season, and they got started by getting a stop on media day.

From superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander right down the line to new arrivals Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder collectively deflected talk about setting expectations following a 57-win season that included being the top seed in the Western Conference.

They actually would prefer not to change their mentality of being the overlooked underdogs that won a total of just 46 games combined over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.

"Honestly, when we sucked for those couple of seasons, we weren't worried about the world respecting us. We were like, 'We're not where we want to be; let's get there by working,'" Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Us not changing our mentality and keeping that the same is in our best interest. It might've looked like last year like we had a chip on our shoulder, but we really were just fighting to get better."

ESPN Bet has the Thunder installed as 3-to-1 favorites to win the West.

They are a young team -- Caruso is the only player on the roster over the age of 30 -- and they are free from battle scars that tend to add layers of pressure to contenders.

Despite carrying the favorite tag, there was no talk about trying to win the team's first championship -- only a unified dose about process.

For example, coach Mark Daigneault was noncommittal about plans to play big man Hartenstein (OKC's major free agent addition) next to Chet Holmgren, who started all 82 games at center last season.

Daigneault deferred to the need to let process win out over the course of the season. As is the nature of the Thunder, both Holmgren and Hartenstein were exactly on the same page.

However, a decision had been reached on one important piece of business.

After successfully navigating the challenge of having both Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams on the roster, the Thunder gathered for a team decision on how to address Isaiah Hartenstein alongside Isaiah Joe, their shooting specialist guard who re-signed over the summer:

Joe will be "Zay" and Hartenstein will be "Hart." -- Brian Windhorst