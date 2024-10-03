Five facts about Netflix's 'Starting 5' NBA players

Open Extended Reactions

Executive produced by Maverick Carter, Peyton Manning, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama (among others), the new 10-part series "Starting 5" follows NBA stars Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 season. Premiering Oct. 9 on Netflix, the program provides an in-depth look at life in the league. Here are five facts about each of the "Starting 5" stars:

Jimmy Butler, SF, Miami Heat

▪︎ Real name is Jimmy Butler III (Jimmy is not a diminutive form of James)

▪︎ Born in Houston

▪︎ Played one year at Tyler Junior College (Tyler, Texas) before transferring to Marquette

▪︎ 30th pick in the 2011 NBA draft (Chicago Bulls)

▪︎ Won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics as a member of Team USA

Anthony Edwards, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves

▪︎ Nickname is "Ant-Man"

▪︎ Atlanta native

▪︎ 2019-20 SEC Rookie of the Year (Georgia)

▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft (Timberwolves)

▪︎ Averaged 12.8 points and a team-high eight steals en route to helping Team USA achieve gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers

▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft (Cleveland Cavaliers)

▪︎ Four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

▪︎ Four-time NBA MVP (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)

▪︎ Middle name is Raymone

▪︎ Father of three: Zhuri, Bryce and LeBron Jr. aka Bronny (Lakers guard Bronny James)

Domantas Sabonis, PF, Sacramento Kings

▪︎ Born in Portland, Oregon

▪︎ Started career in Spain before playing two seasons at Gonzaga

▪︎ 11th pick in the 2016 NBA draft (Orlando Magic)

▪︎ Two-time NBA rebounding leader (2022, 2023)

▪︎ Son of Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis

Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics

▪︎ Middle name is Christopher

▪︎ Godson of former NBA player Larry Hughes

▪︎ Third pick in the 2017 NBA draft (Celtics)

▪︎ Wrote a children's book inspired by his son, Deuce

▪︎ Father, Justin, is the head coach of the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League

