          Five facts about Netflix's 'Starting 5' NBA players

          "Starting 5" follows NBA stars Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 season. David Berding/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 3, 2024, 11:21 PM

          Executive produced by Maverick Carter, Peyton Manning, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama (among others), the new 10-part series "Starting 5" follows NBA stars Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 season. Premiering Oct. 9 on Netflix, the program provides an in-depth look at life in the league. Here are five facts about each of the "Starting 5" stars:

          Jimmy Butler, SF, Miami Heat

          ▪︎ Real name is Jimmy Butler III (Jimmy is not a diminutive form of James)

          ▪︎ Born in Houston

          ▪︎ Played one year at Tyler Junior College (Tyler, Texas) before transferring to Marquette

          ▪︎ 30th pick in the 2011 NBA draft (Chicago Bulls)

          ▪︎ Won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics as a member of Team USA

          Anthony Edwards, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves

          ▪︎ Nickname is "Ant-Man"

          ▪︎ Atlanta native

          ▪︎ 2019-20 SEC Rookie of the Year (Georgia)

          ▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft (Timberwolves)

          ▪︎ Averaged 12.8 points and a team-high eight steals en route to helping Team USA achieve gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

          LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers

          ▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft (Cleveland Cavaliers)

          ▪︎ Four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

          ▪︎ Four-time NBA MVP (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)

          ▪︎ Middle name is Raymone

          ▪︎ Father of three: Zhuri, Bryce and LeBron Jr. aka Bronny (Lakers guard Bronny James)

          Domantas Sabonis, PF, Sacramento Kings

          ▪︎ Born in Portland, Oregon

          ▪︎ Started career in Spain before playing two seasons at Gonzaga

          ▪︎ 11th pick in the 2016 NBA draft (Orlando Magic)

          ▪︎ Two-time NBA rebounding leader (2022, 2023)

          ▪︎ Son of Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis

          Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics

          ▪︎ Middle name is Christopher

          ▪︎ Godson of former NBA player Larry Hughes

          ▪︎ Third pick in the 2017 NBA draft (Celtics)

          ▪︎ Wrote a children's book inspired by his son, Deuce

          ▪︎ Father, Justin, is the head coach of the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League

