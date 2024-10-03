Five facts about Netflix's 'Starting 5' NBA players

Executive produced by Maverick Carter, Peyton Manning, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama (among others), the new 10-part series "Starting 5" follows NBA stars Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 season. Premiering Oct. 9 on Netflix, the program provides an in-depth look at life in the league. Here are five facts about each of the "Starting 5" stars:
Jimmy Butler, SF, Miami Heat
▪︎ Real name is Jimmy Butler III (Jimmy is not a diminutive form of James)
▪︎ Born in Houston
▪︎ Played one year at Tyler Junior College (Tyler, Texas) before transferring to Marquette
▪︎ 30th pick in the 2011 NBA draft (Chicago Bulls)
▪︎ Won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics as a member of Team USA
Anthony Edwards, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves
▪︎ Nickname is "Ant-Man"
▪︎ Atlanta native
▪︎ 2019-20 SEC Rookie of the Year (Georgia)
▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft (Timberwolves)
▪︎ Averaged 12.8 points and a team-high eight steals en route to helping Team USA achieve gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics
LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers
▪︎ No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft (Cleveland Cavaliers)
▪︎ Four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)
▪︎ Four-time NBA MVP (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)
▪︎ Middle name is Raymone
▪︎ Father of three: Zhuri, Bryce and LeBron Jr. aka Bronny (Lakers guard Bronny James)
Domantas Sabonis, PF, Sacramento Kings
▪︎ Born in Portland, Oregon
▪︎ Started career in Spain before playing two seasons at Gonzaga
▪︎ 11th pick in the 2016 NBA draft (Orlando Magic)
▪︎ Two-time NBA rebounding leader (2022, 2023)
▪︎ Son of Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis
Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics
▪︎ Middle name is Christopher
▪︎ Godson of former NBA player Larry Hughes
▪︎ Third pick in the 2017 NBA draft (Celtics)
▪︎ Wrote a children's book inspired by his son, Deuce
▪︎ Father, Justin, is the head coach of the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League
