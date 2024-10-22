Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 NBA season is officially underway and the stars are arriving in style.

As the NBA season tips off with opening night, players are given the opportunity to lay the foundation of what could be a memorable season for some franchises.

Their on-court performances, filled with high-flying dunks and ankle breakers, showcase a swagger that defines each player. But the essence of their style often begins in the pregame tunnel.

Here are the best looks from around the league as the season begins.

Arrival fit for a King 👑



Year 22 LeBron tips off TONIGHT 🍿



📺 MIN-LAL • 10pm/et • TNT pic.twitter.com/NM9JBOgcP2 — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2024

Deuce and Big Deuce 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8rMPK7MeyU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2024