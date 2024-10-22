        <
        >

          LeBron James tops NBA's opening night fashionable fits

          LeBron James tipped off his 22nd season in the NBA off in style with a designer outfit. Los Angeles Lakers/X
          • ESPN
          Oct 22, 2024, 11:34 PM

          The 2024-25 NBA season is officially underway and the stars are arriving in style.

          As the NBA season tips off with opening night, players are given the opportunity to lay the foundation of what could be a memorable season for some franchises.

          Their on-court performances, filled with high-flying dunks and ankle breakers, showcase a swagger that defines each player. But the essence of their style often begins in the pregame tunnel.

          Here are the best looks from around the league as the season begins.