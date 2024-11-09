Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Wizards unveiled their City Edition look for the 2024-25 season Saturday, nicknamed the "Beyond Boundaries Uniform."

Featuring a "hydrogen blue" base, the threads are an extension of Washington's previous boundary stone design. The uniform honors the past boundaries broken while celebrating the future and a saying that "no boundaries can contain us," according to the Wizards.

The look builds off last season's uniform, which paid tribute to Benjamin Banneker -- an African American mathematician and astronomer who placed 40 stone markers along Washington's original boundary. Three of the six blue stars on the side of the jersey are a nod to Banneker's triangulation positioning of the first stone.

The reveal of the new look comes on Banneker's birthday.

"We have been honored to share the story of the Boundary Stones with the DMV sports community over the past year," said Monumental Sports & Entertainment chief marketing officer Hunter Lochmann in a news release. "It's been rewarding to see the feedback from fans and historical experts alike, including hearing from and forming a relationship with Benjamin Banneker's descendants."

Inspired by the energy that starts from and flows through our city.



Our 2024-25 City Edition uniforms embody the rich history and spirit of the DMV and its people. #ForTheDistrict | @RobinhoodApp pic.twitter.com/xICYOzkKVD — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 9, 2024

This season, we're continuing our celebration of D.C. history through our City Edition uniforms, presented by @robinhoodapp.



🗞️ Read more: https://t.co/uE5HlmvDDp pic.twitter.com/Bfue9UGhEj — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 9, 2024

Hydrogen blue has never appeared on an NBA uniform -- it is inspired by "the energy that flows throughout" D.C. There's a blue ripple effect pattern on the trim, symbolizing the flow and movement of D.C. and ripple effect toward surrounding areas.

Similar to the 2023-24 look, "District of Columbia" is written across the chest in a similar font, illustrating the typography that appeared on 18th-century maps. The same font style is used on the "DMV" that appears on the shorts' buckle.

Washington's City Edition logo -- a remix of the classic ball design with the boundary stone replacing the Washington Monument -- is also featured on the shorts.

The Wizards will wear the uniforms 19 times this season to pair with a themed court. They will debut the look against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 5.