Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant is considered week-to-week after imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains, the team announced Saturday.

Morant sustained the injuries when he attempted to catch a lob pass during the third quarter of Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion," the Grizzlies news release stated.

Morant, who did not sustain a dislocation along with his subluxation, sat out Friday's win over the Washington Wizards, when his backup Scotty Pippen Jr. recorded the first triple-double of his career.

Morant is one of three starters for the 6-4 Grizzlies who are sidelined on a week-to-week basis. Guards Desmond Bane (oblique strain) and Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) have not played since being injured in an Oct. 30 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

A two-time All-Star, Morant was limited to only nine games last season as the injury-ravaged Grizzlies limped to a 27-55 season. He served a 25-game league suspension to begin the season and sustained a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in January. He is averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 assists this season.