New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has sustained a significant low left ankle sprain and is out indefinitely, the team announced on Sunday.

Ingram will miss extended time with the injury, sources said. He was hurt in Saturday night's 119-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Medical imaging confirmed the injury was a high-grade low left ankle sprain. The Pelicans said a return to play timeline will be determined by how Ingram responds to treatment and rehab.

Ingram rolled his ankle when he landed on the foot of Oklahoma City's Lu Dort after attempting a jump shot. Ingram, whose elbow struck Dort in the face as he was going up for the shot, was whistled for an offensive foul.

Ingram, who is averaging 22.2 points per game, had to be helped off the floor and to the locker room. He left the Pelicans' home arena in a boot and crutches.

The 27-year-old forward missed five games due to right plantaris tendonitis before returning for Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns, when he scored 29 points as the Pelicans snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Ingram was held to five points on 1-of-4 shooting against the Thunder, who led by 26 at halftime.

The Pelicans have been plagued by injuries this season. The team's three former All-Stars -- Ingram, Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray -- have not played a game together this season.