Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups will miss the next two games following the death of his grandmother.

The team said assistant Nate Bjorkgren will coach home games against the Utah Jazz on Thursday and Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

The Blazers (9-20) have lost two straight games and eight of their past nine.

Billups, 48, is in his fourth season as Portland coach and owns an overall record of 90-185.

A five-time All-Star over 17 seasons as a player, Billups was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in October.