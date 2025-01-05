Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 points push the Thunder past the Celtics to extend their win streak to 15 games. (2:31)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points and 11 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away from the Boston Celtics 105-92 on Sunday for a franchise-record 15th straight win.

The Thunder, who improved to 30-5, have not lost a game that counts in the standings since Dec. 1. Their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final does not count on the team's record.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champion Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, but went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in the second half.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored nine points in the first 3½ minutes of the game to help the Thunder take an early lead, but Boston rallied and led 65-55 at halftime.

The Thunder trimmed the deficit to 80-76 at the end of the third quarter and regained the lead, 81-80, on two free throws by Jalen Williams early in the fourth.

Oklahoma City remained in control, and back-to-back 3s by Lu Dort put the Thunder up 100-88 with just under two minutes to play. Dort scored 11 points and made all three of his shots from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City shut down Boston's vaunted offense in the second half, holding the Celtics to 20% shooting from the field. They finished 9-of-46 from 3-point range (19.6%), the lowest mark since coach Joe Mazzulla took over in 2022-23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.