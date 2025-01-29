Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The 76ers said Tuesday that forward Paul George suffered tendon damage to the pinkie finger on his non-shooting left hand.

George hurt the finger when he jammed it Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. An MRI and ultrasound showed the tendon damage, the team said.

George sat out Tuesday night's 118-104 win against the Lakers, the 15th game he has missed this season, and will be evaluated in the coming days. But coach Nick Nurse indicated the injury is not major and that George is day to day.

George, 34, already had missed games this season with knee and groin injuries, and because of load management. He has averaged 17.1 points and had just scored 30 points in a win Friday over Cleveland in the first season of a four-year, $212 million free agent deal.

Also Tuesday, Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) sat out again against the Lakers and is expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Kings. He did warm up against the Lakers in full uniform a day after he was spotted at practice performing handstands.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.