After signing P.J. Tucker to two 10-day contracts, the New York Knicks plan to sign the forward to a two-year deal, sources told ESPN.

Tucker, a 14-year NBA veteran admired for his leadership and playoff experience, would be set to stay with the Knicks through the season and playoffs, with a team option for the 2025-26 season.

He appeared in one game over his two deals, in a 120-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on March 19.

According to Second Spectrum, Tucker has made 704 corner 3-pointers over the past 12 seasons, the most in the NBA during that span. A proven playoff performer on both ends of the floor, Tucker has played 104 postseason games in his career.

He was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 2020-21 championship team.