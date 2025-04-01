Take a look at Zion Williamson's best plays of the season after it was announced he will be out for the remainder of the campaign due to injuries. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Monday that forward Zion Williamson and guard CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season.

The announcement came a day after the Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 98-94 without Williamson (bone bruise in his back) and McCollum (bone bruise in his right foot) in the lineup.

Williamson's latest setback ensures the 2019 No. 1 pick will play 30 games or fewer for the fourth time in six years. The 24-year-old sustained the lower-back injury during a fall March 19 at Minnesota and sat out of New Orleans' next five games. Over his eight appearances prior to the injury, Williamson had logged his first two career triple-doubles.

New Orleans announced that Williamson's rehabilitation plan will consist of rest and treatment.

Among the NBA players who have debuted since the 1997-98 season, Williamson ranks as the only one to average at least 15 points in the paint while shooting at least 55% in each of the first five seasons he played, according to ESPN Research. But over Williamson's six seasons, he has missed more games (258) than he has played (214).

The two-time All-Star finishes the season with averages of 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists with 1.2 steals in 30 games.

McCollum, meanwhile, suffered his injury during a 40-point performance in a loss to Detroit on March 23. Like Williamson, the guard will follow a rehab program of treatment and rest, according to the team.

None of the three Pelicans who averaged at least 20 points per game -- Williamson, McCollum and Trey Murphy III (torn labrum) -- were able finish the season.

New Orleans (21-54) currently owns the fourth-worst record in the NBA and has used 41 different starting lineups in 2024-25 because of a slew of season-ending injuries to key players such as Williamson, McCollum, Murphy, Dejounte Murray and Herbert Jones.