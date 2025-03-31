Shams Charania joins "NBA Today" to detail the severity of Kevin Durant's ankle injury and potential timeline for a return. (1:00)

Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least one week with a left ankle sprain, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The Suns are on the road this week against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Boston Celtics on Friday and the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Durant suffered the injury in the Suns' home blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It marked the third time that Durant has sprained his left ankle over two years in Phoenix.

The injury occurred when Durant stepped awkwardly on the ankle following a collision with Rockets forward Jabari Smith under the Phoenix basket. Smith was called for a foul. Durant eventually got to his feet, but could not put weight on his left leg and was forced to leave the game.

The Suns are 1.5 games out of a Play-In Tournament slot with seven games left and the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA. The Suns are 2-11 without Durant this season and 33-29 when he plays.

Durant, 36, has had another stellar season for Phoenix, averaging 26.6 points while shooting 52.7% from the field. Earlier this season, he moved into eighth place on the NBA career scoring list.