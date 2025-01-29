Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sat out Tuesday's 114-103 home victory over the Utah Jazz due to bilateral knee injury management.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the hope is that Curry will be available for the second night of the back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"It felt like with three games in the next four nights with his knees where they are, let's be smart about it and go from there," Kerr said.

Curry, 36, a late addition to the injury report, has rested parts of back-to-backs four times this season as he manages knee soreness.

"We take it day-to-day, week-to-week, and it made sense to give him the night off and try to get him right for the rest of the week," Kerr said.