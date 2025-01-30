Detroit's Isaiah Stewart is thrown out of the game after knocking Indiana's Thomas Bryant to the floor while chasing a rebound. (1:21)

Nearly two weeks after exchanging words postgame, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner made sure to troll Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.

The teams faced off on Jan. 16, with Indiana coming out on top 111-100 on the road. As the Pistons dribbled the clock out, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam began talking to the Pistons' Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. It carried over once the game finished, and Stewart walked over to join in, allegedly telling Turner, "You play with Legos."

The Indiana center didn't forget.

After dropping 24 points in Wednesday's 133-119 win over Detroit, Turner posted a Lego version of himself as "Star Wars" character Darth Vader with a petty caption. He refers to the 100,000-piece, 7-foot-2 creation as: "Darth Myles."

Adding insult to injury, Stewart was ejected in the second quarter due to a flagrant foul 2 on Pacers center Thomas Bryant.

Turner has shared his affinity for Legos on social media, building massive sets such as a 6,020-piece Hogwarts Castle, a 5,201-piece Avengers Tower and a 9,000-piece Titanic.

Detroit and Indiana will not match up again in the regular season. But the trash talk could continue if their paths cross in the postseason.