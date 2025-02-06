Brian Windhorst details the latest on Jimmy Butler's trade saga as well as the Warriors' pursuit of a second star next to Stephen Curry. (1:14)

Windhorst: Jimmy Butler is trying to force himself to Phoenix (1:14)

The Jimmy Butler trade saga loomed over the Miami Heat this season, but one player has found a comedic avenue amid the chaos: teammate Kevin Love.

The 2016 NBA champion's Instagram has evolved into a meme-filled feed poking fun at storylines that have stemmed from Butler's trade request. It even caught Butler's attention -- he has liked some posts -- as well as the attention of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who commented on a post.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Dec. 10 that the Heat were open to listening to offers for Butler. On Christmas Day, he reported that Butler would like to be traded. It set in motion a saga with multiple suspensions that came to a conclusion when the Golden State Warriors acquired Butler in a deal on Wednesday.

Love has enjoyed every second of it.

Here's a look at this season's Butler saga as told by Love's Instagram -- profanity-heavy movie clips included.

First Butler suspension sparks 'Evolution'

After a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 2, where he scored just nine points, Butler made some candid comments about his situation in Miami.

"I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon," he said.

A day later, the Heat suspended Butler for seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team." The franchise also announced it would listen to trade offers.

Love took notice of those comments and posted a photoshopped version of him, Butler and guards Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry on the cover of the R&B group Boyz II Men's 1997 album "Evolution," symbolizing Butler's departure.

He also posted a clip of someone dressed in emo style with sad music in the back, in reference to Butler's emo look during 2023 media day.

Second suspension prompts 'Scarface'

Butler returned from his first suspension and played three games -- averaging 13 points -- but found himself on the sideline again soon.

Miami suspended him for two games after Butler missed a flight, providing the reason as: "[a] continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team."

Love put himself in the hypothetical shoes of Butler.

He posted a clip from the 1983 film "Scarface" in which Al Pacino (playing Tony Montana) tells diners in a fancy restaurant that they need people like him, so they can point and say, "That's the bad guy." Love wrote in the caption: "Jimmy dining out in Miami this evening..."

It prompted a response from current Cleveland Cavaliers and former Heat guard Max Strus, who said: "Best one yet," with a laughing emoji.

Third time's the charm?

A week and a half before the trade deadline, the Heat suspended Butler indefinitely. The decision came after Butler walked out of practice after being told he would be benched in favor of Haywood Highsmith.

Love, of course, made sure to poke fun at that moment, focusing on Butler's reaction to the memes Love had posted.

He chose a clip from the 1995 movie "Casino" in which Ace (Robert De Niro) and Nicky (Joe Pesci) meet in the desert. Nicky (in this case Butler) steps out of his vehicle and doesn't hold anything back. Love captioned it: "How Jimmy's pulling up on me after the suspension..."

LeBron James shared his approval by posting multiple laughing emojis.

A new 'Big Face' employee

In the midst of his third suspension, Butler found time to joke around, too.

He shared a video of his card declining while making a purchase. Someone around him joked: "You're currently unemployed so your card doesn't work, sir. Sorry."

Love took notice of Butler's post, and surfaced a clip from the 1994 film "Pulp Fiction." Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) drink coffee with Jimmy (Quentin Tarantino) in his kitchen, and Jules takes a sip and tells Jimmy that it's "some serious gourmet s---."

It's a reference to Butler's "Big Face" coffee brand, which he officially launched in October 2021. Love wrote in that caption that he thought he'd go to "Big Face" to see how Jimmy's treating the regulars.

Shocking trade sparks a new meme

The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade didn't just stun the sports world. It prompted a clever move from Love.

He posted a clip from "Punch Drunk Love," the 2002 film starring Adam Sandler. Love chose a viral scene in which Philip Seymour Hoffman yells, "Shut up!" repeatedly at Sandler.

Love compared it to Butler getting his agent, Bernie Lee, on the line after the Doncic deal.

A Shawshank-like celebration

Butler finally found his new home a day before the trade deadline. The Warriors acquired the forward in a multiteam deal, concluding Butler's tenure in Miami -- but not Love's trolling.

A fan informed Love of the deal during the Heat's meeting against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. After Miami concluded its game, Love posted a clip from the 1994 film "Shawshank Redemption" where the main character, Andy Dufrense, finally attains freedom.