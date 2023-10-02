Jimmy Butler says his new hairstyle matches his emotional state and he's confident the Heat will win the NBA title this season. (0:54)

NBA media days are providing a fun snapshot of what to expect for the upcoming season. For Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, that meant debuting another memorable look.

Butler greeted head coach Erik Spoelstra at the end of the tunnel with an "emo" look of flat-ironed hair, black polish on his nails and new nose, lip, and eyebrow piercings.

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

New look, same Jimmy pic.twitter.com/EPBSzVOvlz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

When asked about his new look, Butler had the perfect answer:

"This is my emotional state, I am one with my emotions."

This comes after Butler showed up to last year's media day with dreadlocks and a shaved face, which became a polarizing topic for fans who were used to Butler's stylish short-braided look accompanied by a headband.

Butler takes his style seriously. A reporter asked about his "braids" from last year's media day and Butler instantly corrected the reporter, saying he had dreadlocks instead.

Bam Adebayo was asked about his thoughts on Butler's style on Monday. Without hesitation, Adebayo responded by dropping his head down, saying, "he's misunderstood."

Butler told the media that the Heat will return to the NBA Finals this season after losing to the Denver Nuggets 4-1 this past season. The six-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points and 6.4 assists during the Finals, and believes his squad will come out victorious this time:

Jimmy Butler believes the Heat will win the Finals this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/WI3ph6AgGQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 2, 2023

"I know what I'm capable of; I know what my guys are capable of, so we'll continue to play basketball as a unit," Butler said. "Somehow, someway, we'll end up in the finals. ... This time, we're going to win it. ... And y'all are gonna say they got lucky, so I'm prepared for it."