The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Elfrid Payton to a 10-day contract, agent Darrell Comer of Tandem told ESPN.

The Hornets were granted an injury hardship exception to sign Payton because of numerous injuries.

Payton returns to the NBA after strong performances for the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this season, including a 14-point, 21-assist game on Nov. 25. He was waived on Dec. 3.