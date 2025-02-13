With Markelle Fultz joining the Kings, relive his top plays from his last season with the Magic. (2:23)

Free agent guard Markelle Fultz has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent and attorney, Raymond Brothers of I AM Sports & Entertainment, told ESPN on Wednesday night.

The Kings have searched for a point guard since the trade-deadline departure of De'Aaron Fox, and now land a deal with Fultz, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft to the Philadelphia 76ers. After rehabbing from injury in the offseason, Fultz generated interest from multiple teams in recent months and narrowed to a couple of finalists before reaching agreement with the Kings.

Fultz is healthy and ready to play, Brothers said.

Fultz, 26, spent the past 5½ seasons with the Orlando Magic, serving as the starting point guard in two of those seasons. In 2022-23, Fultz had his best, most well-rounded campaign, averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 29.6 minutes -- all career highs.

Fultz had an injury-riddled season last season, appearing in only 43 games.

The Kings are winners of three games in a row and have gone 15-8 since firing Mike Brown and making Doug Christie the interim head coach. Sacramento has played Malik Monk as its primary point guard since the trade of Fox.