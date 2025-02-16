Take a look back at the iconic 2016 dunk contest between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine. (1:54)

Mac McClung's third consecutive NBA slam dunk contest title Saturday night prompted responses from around the league, and a possible return from Zach LaVine.

As McClung put together a performance that included leaping over a Kia sedan, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant posted on X: "mac might make me decide to dunk." Morant then replied to his own post, inviting LaVine and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon to join him.

LaVine and Gordon went head-to-head in an epic dunk contest in 2016. The current Sacramento Kings guard came out victorious that year for his second straight win, but he hasn't appeared in another contest since.

However, LaVine teased his participation while replying to Morant on Sunday.

Thinking I might have too again.... https://t.co/LVnVyEGOwP — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) February 16, 2025

McClung recorded four slams worth 50 points, becoming one of four players with at least four 50-scored dunks in a single dunk contest, according to ESPN Research. Two of the other players are LaVine (2016) and Gordon (2020).

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed to express interest in participating in the contest, too. He told Morant that if he did it, Antetokounmpo would as well.

The two-time MVP also joked about his preparation.

I just gotta to warm up for 3 weeks prior to the contest https://t.co/R30axbULfp — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 16, 2025

Antetokounmpo competed in the 2015 contest alongside LaVine, but the Bucks forward failed to advance to the final round.

McClung said he was flattered by Morant and Antetokounmpo's comments about joining the contest, and didn't close the door on returning to compete against them.

"I was probably thinking about hanging it up after this one, but I never want to say never," he said.