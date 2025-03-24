What are the longest NBA postseason streaks in history?

Open Extended Reactions

The San Antonio Spurs struck gold during the 1997 NBA draft.

Injuries to multiple key players -- including back and foot injuries to 1994-95 NBA MVP David Robinson -- led San Antonio to finish the 1996-97 season 20-62. It remains the worst record in franchise history. The unexpected turbulent campaign helped the Spurs to win the draft lottery in 1997 and the right to select Wake Forest big man Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick.

San Antonio paired Duncan with Robinson to form a dominant one-two punch and solidify the franchise's future. With Duncan, the Spurs won the NBA championship in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. They reached the playoffs every year from 1998 to 2019.

San Antonio's run of 22 straight postseason berths remains an NBA record, tied with the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers franchise.

Here's a look at the teams with the most consecutive playoff appearances in NBA history:

