MINNEAPOLIS -- The short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves had their rotation thinned further when guard Jaylen Clark left their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of neck pain from an awkward fall on the court in the third quarter Sunday night.

Clark got a steal and attacked the basket for an off-balance layup attempt against Oklahoma City 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein before he landed on his back and banged his head on the floor while his neck jerked backward. Clark was down for a while before being slowly helped up and guided to the locker room. The Timberwolves eventually ruled him out for the remainder of Minnesota's 130-123 loss.

The 6-foot-4 Clark, a second-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2023 who didn't play as a rookie while he recovered from a torn Achilles tendon, got his second career start Sunday night in a small-ball lineup for the Wolves. He had 14 points in 18 minutes.

Minnesota led 85-78 when Clark departed and was outscored 25-11 over the rest of the third quarter. Coach Chris Finch had no update on Clark's condition after the game. The Wolves play at Oklahoma City on Monday night.

The Wolves were again missing their starting frontcourt, Rudy Gobert (back) and Julius Randle (groin), and key reserve Donte DiVincenzo (toe).