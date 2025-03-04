Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will miss the remainder of the season after having arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee, the team said Tuesday.

The Magic said that the procedure involved a mosaicplasty to repair the trochlear joint surface and that Suggs is expected to make a full recovery. In mosaicplasty, a person's own healthy cartilage and/or bone is moved to repair a damaged area.

Suggs left a Jan. 3 game with back spasms and since then has made only one appearance, in a Jan. 25 win over the Detroit Pistons. During his recent ramp-up to return to play, he experienced discomfort in his knee and had further testing.

Known for his defense, Suggs was averaging career highs of 16.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his fourth season.