SAN FRANCISCO -- Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray sat out Monday's 114-105 win over the Golden State Warriors to nurse nagging injuries.

Jokic and Murray had both been listed as questionable. The official injury report cited a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement for Jokic and a right ankle sprain for Murray.

Denver starting wing Christian Braun (left foot inflammation) also missed the victory, in which Aaron Gordon had 38 points.

Denver coach Michael Malone unsuccessfully attempted to persuade Jokic to rest on March 10, the second game of a road back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic refused, responding to a loss the previous day with a 35-point, 18-rebound, 8-assist performance in a win over the Western Conference's first-place team. Jokic has averaged 39.8 minutes in eight March games.

In Monday's win, Russell Westbrook authored a triple-double for Denver, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists.